Range
0.14 - 0.14
Vol / Avg.
151.3K/38.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.15
Mkt Cap
18M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.14
P/E
4.56
EPS
-0.08
Shares
128.4M
Outstanding
Prairie Provident Resources Inc is an independent oil and natural gas exploration, development and production company generating revenue from Oil and natural gas. The company's operations are primarily focused on the Princess and Michichi areas in Southern Alberta targeting the Ellerslie, Lithic Glauconite and Banff formations, along with an established and proven waterflood project at its Evi property located in the Peace River Arch area of Northern Alberta.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Prairie Provident Res Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Prairie Provident Res (PRPRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Prairie Provident Res (OTCPK: PRPRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Prairie Provident Res's (PRPRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Prairie Provident Res.

Q

What is the target price for Prairie Provident Res (PRPRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Prairie Provident Res

Q

Current Stock Price for Prairie Provident Res (PRPRF)?

A

The stock price for Prairie Provident Res (OTCPK: PRPRF) is $0.14 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 15:51:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Prairie Provident Res (PRPRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Prairie Provident Res.

Q

When is Prairie Provident Res (OTCPK:PRPRF) reporting earnings?

A

Prairie Provident Res does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Prairie Provident Res (PRPRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Prairie Provident Res.

Q

What sector and industry does Prairie Provident Res (PRPRF) operate in?

A

Prairie Provident Res is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.