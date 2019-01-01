QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
ProTek Capital Inc is engaged in acquiring and investing in companies operating in software industry.

ProTek Capital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ProTek Capital (PRPM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ProTek Capital (OTCPK: PRPM) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are ProTek Capital's (PRPM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ProTek Capital.

Q

What is the target price for ProTek Capital (PRPM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ProTek Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for ProTek Capital (PRPM)?

A

The stock price for ProTek Capital (OTCPK: PRPM) is $0.0002 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:54:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ProTek Capital (PRPM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ProTek Capital.

Q

When is ProTek Capital (OTCPK:PRPM) reporting earnings?

A

ProTek Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ProTek Capital (PRPM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ProTek Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does ProTek Capital (PRPM) operate in?

A

ProTek Capital is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.