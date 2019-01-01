QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Proteonomix Inc develops pre-clinical-stage therapeutic agents and treatments for diabetes, heart, and lung diseases. The company focuses on developing therapeutics based upon the use of human cells and their derivative.

Analyst Ratings

Proteonomix Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Proteonomix (PROT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Proteonomix (OTCEM: PROT) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Proteonomix's (PROT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Proteonomix.

Q

What is the target price for Proteonomix (PROT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Proteonomix

Q

Current Stock Price for Proteonomix (PROT)?

A

The stock price for Proteonomix (OTCEM: PROT) is $0.000001 last updated Fri Jan 07 2022 15:22:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Proteonomix (PROT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Proteonomix.

Q

When is Proteonomix (OTCEM:PROT) reporting earnings?

A

Proteonomix does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Proteonomix (PROT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Proteonomix.

Q

What sector and industry does Proteonomix (PROT) operate in?

A

Proteonomix is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.