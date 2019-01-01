|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ: PRFZ) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF.
There is no analysis for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF
The stock price for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ: PRFZ) is $176.84 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.55 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 20, 2021.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.