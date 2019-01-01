QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
492.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Perpetual Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company. The company is the explorer of silica sands, striving to produce high purity silica for domestic and international markets. The company is focused on projects like Beharra Silica Sands, Sargon Construction Sands, Arrowsmith West, and Eneabba Project in Australia.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Perpetual Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Perpetual Resources (PRESF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Perpetual Resources (OTCEM: PRESF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Perpetual Resources's (PRESF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Perpetual Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Perpetual Resources (PRESF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Perpetual Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Perpetual Resources (PRESF)?

A

The stock price for Perpetual Resources (OTCEM: PRESF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Perpetual Resources (PRESF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Perpetual Resources.

Q

When is Perpetual Resources (OTCEM:PRESF) reporting earnings?

A

Perpetual Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Perpetual Resources (PRESF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Perpetual Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Perpetual Resources (PRESF) operate in?

A

Perpetual Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.