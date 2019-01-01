QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
PPJ Healthcare Enterprises Inc engages in joint venturing with doctors in setting up new practices, marketing, and management of pain management practices and blood culture labs. The company also engages in the development and testing of medical marijuana, medical cannabis products, and medical billing specialties in anesthesiology. The projects of the company include automated biller, medical billing service, pain management center, and medical marijuana-cannabis potency testing.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

PPJ Healthcare Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PPJ Healthcare (PPJE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PPJ Healthcare (OTCPK: PPJE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PPJ Healthcare's (PPJE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PPJ Healthcare.

Q

What is the target price for PPJ Healthcare (PPJE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PPJ Healthcare

Q

Current Stock Price for PPJ Healthcare (PPJE)?

A

The stock price for PPJ Healthcare (OTCPK: PPJE) is $0.0006 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:12:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PPJ Healthcare (PPJE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PPJ Healthcare.

Q

When is PPJ Healthcare (OTCPK:PPJE) reporting earnings?

A

PPJ Healthcare does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PPJ Healthcare (PPJE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PPJ Healthcare.

Q

What sector and industry does PPJ Healthcare (PPJE) operate in?

A

PPJ Healthcare is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.