QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.2K
Div / Yield
0.56/2.31%
52 Wk
22.75 - 27
Mkt Cap
52.5M
Payout Ratio
21.29
Open
-
P/E
9.2
EPS
0.8
Shares
2.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Pinnacle Bankshares Corp is a bank holding company. It offers commercial and retail banking products and services including checking, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, merchant bankcard processing, residential and commercial mortgages, loans, commercial lines of credit and letters of credit. The company also offers investment, insurance, and annuity products.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Pinnacle Bankshares Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pinnacle Bankshares (PPBN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCQX: PPBN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pinnacle Bankshares's (PPBN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pinnacle Bankshares.

Q

What is the target price for Pinnacle Bankshares (PPBN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pinnacle Bankshares

Q

Current Stock Price for Pinnacle Bankshares (PPBN)?

A

The stock price for Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCQX: PPBN) is $24.2 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:24:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pinnacle Bankshares (PPBN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 4, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 18, 2022.

Q

When is Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCQX:PPBN) reporting earnings?

A

Pinnacle Bankshares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pinnacle Bankshares (PPBN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pinnacle Bankshares.

Q

What sector and industry does Pinnacle Bankshares (PPBN) operate in?

A

Pinnacle Bankshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.