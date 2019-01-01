Pola Orbis Holdings Inc is a beauty and health company. The company has a multibrand and multichannel strategy, being engaged in mail-order sales (online and catalog) and retail-store sales. The business divisions comprise the beauty care business, the real estate business, and others. The beauty care business, generating more than 90% of sales, has two main brands--Pola and Orbis--which are sold internationally. The real estate business leases office buildings, while the others segment is engaged in development of pharmaceutical and dermatological products.