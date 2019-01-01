QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.4K
Div / Yield
0.45/2.93%
52 Wk
15.37 - 27.6
Mkt Cap
3.4B
Payout Ratio
122.73
Open
-
P/E
33.39
EPS
7.12
Shares
221.2M
Outstanding
Pola Orbis Holdings Inc is a beauty and health company. The company has a multibrand and multichannel strategy, being engaged in mail-order sales (online and catalog) and retail-store sales. The business divisions comprise the beauty care business, the real estate business, and others. The beauty care business, generating more than 90% of sales, has two main brands--Pola and Orbis--which are sold internationally. The real estate business leases office buildings, while the others segment is engaged in development of pharmaceutical and dermatological products.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Pola Orbis Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pola Orbis Holdings (PORBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pola Orbis Holdings (OTCPK: PORBF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Pola Orbis Holdings's (PORBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pola Orbis Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Pola Orbis Holdings (PORBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pola Orbis Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Pola Orbis Holdings (PORBF)?

A

The stock price for Pola Orbis Holdings (OTCPK: PORBF) is $15.365 last updated Tue Jan 11 2022 17:51:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pola Orbis Holdings (PORBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pola Orbis Holdings.

Q

When is Pola Orbis Holdings (OTCPK:PORBF) reporting earnings?

A

Pola Orbis Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pola Orbis Holdings (PORBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pola Orbis Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Pola Orbis Holdings (PORBF) operate in?

A

Pola Orbis Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.