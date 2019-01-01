QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Poseidon Concepts Corp is a customer-focused provider of safe fluid handling solutions to the oil and natural gas sector across North America.

Poseidon Concepts Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Poseidon Concepts (POOSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Poseidon Concepts (OTCEM: POOSF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Poseidon Concepts's (POOSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Poseidon Concepts.

Q

What is the target price for Poseidon Concepts (POOSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Poseidon Concepts

Q

Current Stock Price for Poseidon Concepts (POOSF)?

A

The stock price for Poseidon Concepts (OTCEM: POOSF) is $0.000001 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:05:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Poseidon Concepts (POOSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Poseidon Concepts.

Q

When is Poseidon Concepts (OTCEM:POOSF) reporting earnings?

A

Poseidon Concepts does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Poseidon Concepts (POOSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Poseidon Concepts.

Q

What sector and industry does Poseidon Concepts (POOSF) operate in?

A

Poseidon Concepts is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.