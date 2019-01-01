QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.24 - 0.27
Vol / Avg.
2.6K/7.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.1 - 0.48
Mkt Cap
39.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.27
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
164.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Trigon Metals Inc is an emerging copper and silver producer in the African continent. Trigon operates through the development of its Namibian mining and exploration permits. The company's projects include Kombat Mine and Gross Otavi in Namibia and the newly Silver Hill copper-silver exploration project in Morocco.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Trigon Metals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Trigon Metals (PNTZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Trigon Metals (OTCPK: PNTZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Trigon Metals's (PNTZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Trigon Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Trigon Metals (PNTZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Trigon Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Trigon Metals (PNTZF)?

A

The stock price for Trigon Metals (OTCPK: PNTZF) is $0.24026 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 15:16:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Trigon Metals (PNTZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Trigon Metals.

Q

When is Trigon Metals (OTCPK:PNTZF) reporting earnings?

A

Trigon Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Trigon Metals (PNTZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Trigon Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Trigon Metals (PNTZF) operate in?

A

Trigon Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.