There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Princeton National Bancorp, Inc operates Citizens First National Bank (CFNB) as a community bank. It operates in one business segment conducting a full-service banking and trust business through its subsidiary bank, Citizens First National Bank. Citizens Bank operates a full-service community commercial bank and trust business that offers a range of financial services to customers.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Princeton National Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Princeton National (PNBC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Princeton National (OTCEM: PNBC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Princeton National's (PNBC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Princeton National.

Q

What is the target price for Princeton National (PNBC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Princeton National

Q

Current Stock Price for Princeton National (PNBC)?

A

The stock price for Princeton National (OTCEM: PNBC) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Jan 19 2022 18:17:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Princeton National (PNBC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 7, 2009 to stockholders of record on November 12, 2009.

Q

When is Princeton National (OTCEM:PNBC) reporting earnings?

A

Princeton National does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Princeton National (PNBC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Princeton National.

Q

What sector and industry does Princeton National (PNBC) operate in?

A

Princeton National is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.