PIMCO Municipal Income
(NYSE:PMF)
11.62
0.18[1.57%]
At close: Jun 1
11.07
-0.5500[-4.73%]
After Hours: 5:33PM EDT
Day High/Low11.5 - 11.63
52 Week High/Low10.26 - 15.5
Open / Close11.52 / 11.62
Float / Outstanding- / 26M
Vol / Avg.58.9K / 109.5K
Mkt Cap302.4M
P/E15.05
50d Avg. Price11.29
Div / Yield0.65/5.66%
Payout Ratio85.26
EPS-
Total Float-

PIMCO Municipal Income (NYSE:PMF), Dividends

PIMCO Municipal Income issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash PIMCO Municipal Income generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

5.86%

Annual Dividend

$0.648

Last Dividend

May 12
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

PIMCO Municipal Income Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next PIMCO Municipal Income (PMF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for PIMCO Municipal Income. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on June 1, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own PIMCO Municipal Income (PMF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for PIMCO Municipal Income (PMF). The last dividend payout was on June 1, 2022 and was $0.05

Q
How much per share is the next PIMCO Municipal Income (PMF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for PIMCO Municipal Income (PMF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on June 1, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for PIMCO Municipal Income (NYSE:PMF)?
A

PIMCO Municipal Income has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for PIMCO Municipal Income (PMF) was $0.05 and was paid out next on June 1, 2022.

