Range
0.1 - 0.11
Vol / Avg.
11K/30.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.1 - 0.36
Mkt Cap
6.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.11
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
65.3M
Outstanding
Palamina Corp is a Canada based exploration stage company focused on the exploration of economic mineral deposits in Peru, and to a lesser extent in Mexico. The company's properties include the Peru Properties and El Santuario Property. Some of its projects include Coasa Gold Project, Bendi Gold Project and Lagos Silver Copper Project, among others.


Palamina Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Palamina (PLMNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Palamina (OTCQB: PLMNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Palamina's (PLMNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Palamina.

Q

What is the target price for Palamina (PLMNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Palamina

Q

Current Stock Price for Palamina (PLMNF)?

A

The stock price for Palamina (OTCQB: PLMNF) is $0.101 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:35:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Palamina (PLMNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Palamina.

Q

When is Palamina (OTCQB:PLMNF) reporting earnings?

A

Palamina does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Palamina (PLMNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Palamina.

Q

What sector and industry does Palamina (PLMNF) operate in?

A

Palamina is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.