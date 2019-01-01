QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
1.9 - 3.19
Vol / Avg.
402.4K/137.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.49 - 12
Mkt Cap
265.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.1
P/E
-
EPS
0.02
Shares
83.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 2:21PM
Benzinga - Sep 1, 2021, 12:16PM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 4:28PM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 12:47PM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 12:45PM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 12:41PM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 12:36PM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 12:35PM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 12:35PM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 12:31PM
Benzinga - Jul 22, 2021, 9:54AM
Benzinga - May 4, 2021, 3:50PM
Tenet Fintech Group Inc formerly Peak Fintech Group Inc is engaged in the commercial lending industry. It lends money to small and micro businesses in China. The company through its Cubeler Lending Hub ecosystem automates the process by which lenders find and qualify borrowers across several market verticals. These services allow banks and lenders to safely increase loan volumes, contributing to the efficiency of commercial lending.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Tenet Fintech Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tenet Fintech Group (PKKFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tenet Fintech Group (OTCPK: PKKFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tenet Fintech Group's (PKKFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tenet Fintech Group.

Q

What is the target price for Tenet Fintech Group (PKKFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tenet Fintech Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Tenet Fintech Group (PKKFF)?

A

The stock price for Tenet Fintech Group (OTCPK: PKKFF) is $3.19 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tenet Fintech Group (PKKFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tenet Fintech Group.

Q

When is Tenet Fintech Group (OTCPK:PKKFF) reporting earnings?

A

Tenet Fintech Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tenet Fintech Group (PKKFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tenet Fintech Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Tenet Fintech Group (PKKFF) operate in?

A

Tenet Fintech Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.