PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk is an Indonesian packaged food company. Its portfolio is diversified with operations in both raw materials and processed food. The company divides its operations into: Consumer branded products business Group, Bogasari Business Group, Agribusiness Group and Distribution Business Group. The consumer branded products segment produces a varied range of consumer-branded products such as noodles, dairy, snack foods, special foods, food seasonings, and beverages. Bogasari produces, packages, and ships wheat flour and pasta. The agribusiness operations are research, development, production, and marketing of branded cooking oils, margarine and shortening, processes rubber, sugar cane, and other crops. The Distribution segment distributes consumer products.