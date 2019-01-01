QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/7.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.6 - 1.34
Mkt Cap
28.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
14.15
Shares
48.2M
Outstanding
IXICO PLC is a UK-based company engaged in providing clinical trial services and technology to evaluate imaging endpoints to pharmaceutical companies. Its therapeutic areas include Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, Huntington's, Multiple Sclerosis, Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, and Other Rare Neurological Diseases. Services offered by the company are Early Phase Clinical Development, Late Phase Clinical Development, Post-Marketing, and Consultancy. The company's geographical segments include the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and the rest of the world.

IXICO Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IXICO (PHYOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IXICO (OTCPK: PHYOF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are IXICO's (PHYOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for IXICO.

Q

What is the target price for IXICO (PHYOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for IXICO

Q

Current Stock Price for IXICO (PHYOF)?

A

The stock price for IXICO (OTCPK: PHYOF) is $0.6 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:39:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IXICO (PHYOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for IXICO.

Q

When is IXICO (OTCPK:PHYOF) reporting earnings?

A

IXICO does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is IXICO (PHYOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IXICO.

Q

What sector and industry does IXICO (PHYOF) operate in?

A

IXICO is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.