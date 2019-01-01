IXICO PLC is a UK-based company engaged in providing clinical trial services and technology to evaluate imaging endpoints to pharmaceutical companies. Its therapeutic areas include Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, Huntington's, Multiple Sclerosis, Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, and Other Rare Neurological Diseases. Services offered by the company are Early Phase Clinical Development, Late Phase Clinical Development, Post-Marketing, and Consultancy. The company's geographical segments include the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and the rest of the world.