QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
1.67/4.54%
52 Wk
25.67 - 36.98
Mkt Cap
7.9B
Payout Ratio
75.76
Open
-
P/E
17.48
EPS
27.36
Shares
216M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
PLDT Inc is the telecommunications carrier in the Philippines. The company operates the nation's most extensive fixed-line network and holds more than half of the market share in the domestic wireless space. First Pacific, a Hong Kong-based investment and management company specializing in consumer and telecommunication businesses, owns about 26% of PLDT, while two subsidiaries of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone jointly own about 21%.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

PLDT Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PLDT (PHTCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PLDT (OTCPK: PHTCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PLDT's (PHTCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PLDT.

Q

What is the target price for PLDT (PHTCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PLDT

Q

Current Stock Price for PLDT (PHTCF)?

A

The stock price for PLDT (OTCPK: PHTCF) is $36.78 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 17:25:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PLDT (PHTCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PLDT.

Q

When is PLDT (OTCPK:PHTCF) reporting earnings?

A

PLDT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PLDT (PHTCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PLDT.

Q

What sector and industry does PLDT (PHTCF) operate in?

A

PLDT is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.