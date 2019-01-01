QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
PharmaCom BioVet Inc is engaged in locating, identifying and introducing novel cancer compounds and treatment procedures into the Veterinary Market for companion animals.

PharmaCom BioVet Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PharmaCom BioVet (PHMB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PharmaCom BioVet (OTCEM: PHMB) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are PharmaCom BioVet's (PHMB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PharmaCom BioVet.

Q

What is the target price for PharmaCom BioVet (PHMB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PharmaCom BioVet

Q

Current Stock Price for PharmaCom BioVet (PHMB)?

A

The stock price for PharmaCom BioVet (OTCEM: PHMB) is $0.000001 last updated Fri Jan 28 2022 16:25:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PharmaCom BioVet (PHMB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PharmaCom BioVet.

Q

When is PharmaCom BioVet (OTCEM:PHMB) reporting earnings?

A

PharmaCom BioVet does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PharmaCom BioVet (PHMB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PharmaCom BioVet.

Q

What sector and industry does PharmaCom BioVet (PHMB) operate in?

A

PharmaCom BioVet is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.