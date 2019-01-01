Phio Pharma (NASDAQ:PHIO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Phio Pharma
The latest price target for Phio Pharma (NASDAQ: PHIO) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on June 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.00 expecting PHIO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 765.18% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Phio Pharma (NASDAQ: PHIO) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Phio Pharma maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Phio Pharma, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Phio Pharma was filed on June 14, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 14, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Phio Pharma (PHIO) rating was a maintained with a price target of $4.00 to $6.00. The current price Phio Pharma (PHIO) is trading at is $0.69, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
