Pets at Home Group PLC is an omnichannel British retailer operating mainly in the United Kingdom. The company has a network of stores, websites, grooming salons, and pet services, such as veterinary. The product portfolio is diverse, including items for dogs, cats, fish, reptiles, birds, and wildlife. The items sold are from the following categories: food, pet beds, toys, pet clothing, kennels, collars, healthcare, grooming, training, books, and accessories. The products are sold under the Pets at Home brand, private brand, and labels. The veterinary services are located within stores, as well as in stand-alone locations, throughout the U.K.