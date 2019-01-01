QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Paragon Financial Solutions Inc provides small and mid-sized businesses, along with their owners and executives, with a complete package of banking solutions delivered both in-person and online. The company provides Cash Management Solutions; Commerical Lending; Personal Checking Accounts; Mortgages; Private Banking and others.

Paragon Finl Solns Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Paragon Finl Solns (PGNN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Paragon Finl Solns (OTCPK: PGNN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Paragon Finl Solns's (PGNN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Paragon Finl Solns.

Q

What is the target price for Paragon Finl Solns (PGNN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Paragon Finl Solns

Q

Current Stock Price for Paragon Finl Solns (PGNN)?

A

The stock price for Paragon Finl Solns (OTCPK: PGNN) is $11.8 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Paragon Finl Solns (PGNN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Paragon Finl Solns.

Q

When is Paragon Finl Solns (OTCPK:PGNN) reporting earnings?

A

Paragon Finl Solns does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Paragon Finl Solns (PGNN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Paragon Finl Solns.

Q

What sector and industry does Paragon Finl Solns (PGNN) operate in?

A

Paragon Finl Solns is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.