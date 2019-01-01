QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
1.2B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Perfect Medical Health Management Ltd is an investment holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the provision of healthcare and medical beauty services. It offers services such as Drakspots removal, Eye Rejuvenation, Anti-Aging, Body Sculpting, and others. Its geographical segments are China and Hong Kong, of which Hong Kong accounts for the majority of its revenue.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Perfect Medical Health Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Perfect Medical Health (PFSMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Perfect Medical Health (OTCPK: PFSMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Perfect Medical Health's (PFSMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Perfect Medical Health.

Q

What is the target price for Perfect Medical Health (PFSMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Perfect Medical Health

Q

Current Stock Price for Perfect Medical Health (PFSMF)?

A

The stock price for Perfect Medical Health (OTCPK: PFSMF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Perfect Medical Health (PFSMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Perfect Medical Health.

Q

When is Perfect Medical Health (OTCPK:PFSMF) reporting earnings?

A

Perfect Medical Health does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Perfect Medical Health (PFSMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Perfect Medical Health.

Q

What sector and industry does Perfect Medical Health (PFSMF) operate in?

A

Perfect Medical Health is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.