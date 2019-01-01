QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Pacific Software Inc is focusing on the accumulation of both mini and medium-sized fast-casual and casual restaurant chains throughout the United States.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Pacific Software Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pacific Software (PFSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pacific Software (OTCPK: PFSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pacific Software's (PFSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pacific Software.

Q

What is the target price for Pacific Software (PFSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pacific Software

Q

Current Stock Price for Pacific Software (PFSF)?

A

The stock price for Pacific Software (OTCPK: PFSF) is $1 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:35:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pacific Software (PFSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pacific Software.

Q

When is Pacific Software (OTCPK:PFSF) reporting earnings?

A

Pacific Software does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pacific Software (PFSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pacific Software.

Q

What sector and industry does Pacific Software (PFSF) operate in?

A

Pacific Software is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.