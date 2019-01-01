Peoples Financial Servs (NASDAQ:PFIS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Peoples Financial Servs
The latest price target for Peoples Financial Servs (NASDAQ: PFIS) was reported by Stephens & Co. on March 29, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $57.00 expecting PFIS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.07% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Peoples Financial Servs (NASDAQ: PFIS) was provided by Stephens & Co., and Peoples Financial Servs initiated their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Peoples Financial Servs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Peoples Financial Servs was filed on March 29, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 29, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Peoples Financial Servs (PFIS) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $57.00. The current price Peoples Financial Servs (PFIS) is trading at is $52.26, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
