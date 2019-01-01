QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (PEZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ: PEZ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF's (PEZ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (PEZ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (PEZ)?

A

The stock price for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ: PEZ) is $75.95 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (PEZ) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 20, 2021.

Q

When is Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) reporting earnings?

A

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (PEZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (PEZ) operate in?

A

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.