Range
0.23 - 0.24
Vol / Avg.
23.5K/65.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.07 - 0.47
Mkt Cap
12.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.24
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
54.6M
Outstanding
Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd an exploration stage company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for zinc and gold deposits. Its projects portfolio includes White Gold property located in Yukon that includes Mariposa, Gold Cap, and Eureka Dome; Fyre Lake property located in Yukon and Spius property located in British Columbia.

Pacific Ridge Explr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pacific Ridge Explr (PEXZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pacific Ridge Explr (OTCQB: PEXZF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Pacific Ridge Explr's (PEXZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pacific Ridge Explr.

Q

What is the target price for Pacific Ridge Explr (PEXZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pacific Ridge Explr

Q

Current Stock Price for Pacific Ridge Explr (PEXZF)?

A

The stock price for Pacific Ridge Explr (OTCQB: PEXZF) is $0.225 last updated Today at 8:21:18 PM.

Q

Does Pacific Ridge Explr (PEXZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pacific Ridge Explr.

Q

When is Pacific Ridge Explr (OTCQB:PEXZF) reporting earnings?

A

Pacific Ridge Explr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pacific Ridge Explr (PEXZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pacific Ridge Explr.

Q

What sector and industry does Pacific Ridge Explr (PEXZF) operate in?

A

Pacific Ridge Explr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.