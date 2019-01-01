QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Penn Bancshares Inc provides banking services. It services include checking accounts, savings and investment, loans and retirement accounts. In addition, the company provides trust services, Internet and phone banking, ATMs, safe deposit boxes, money orders, wire transfers, night depository, and electric and gas payment services.

Analyst Ratings

Penn Bancshares Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Penn Bancshares (PEBA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Penn Bancshares (OTCEM: PEBA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Penn Bancshares's (PEBA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Penn Bancshares.

Q

What is the target price for Penn Bancshares (PEBA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Penn Bancshares

Q

Current Stock Price for Penn Bancshares (PEBA)?

A

The stock price for Penn Bancshares (OTCEM: PEBA) is $25.11 last updated Mon Sep 27 2021 19:17:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Penn Bancshares (PEBA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Penn Bancshares.

Q

When is Penn Bancshares (OTCEM:PEBA) reporting earnings?

A

Penn Bancshares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Penn Bancshares (PEBA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Penn Bancshares.

Q

What sector and industry does Penn Bancshares (PEBA) operate in?

A

Penn Bancshares is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.