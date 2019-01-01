QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/6.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.55 - 1.43
Mkt Cap
17.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
27.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
PUDO Inc is engaged in the business of parcel pick up and drop off services. Its principal activity is providing E-commerce shipment services through collaboration with specific online retailers for delivery of their products and working with national and international courier companies to provide alternate drop-off and pickup options of packages. Geographically, it generates revenues in Canada and the USA.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

PUDO Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PUDO (PDPTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PUDO (OTCQB: PDPTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PUDO's (PDPTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PUDO.

Q

What is the target price for PUDO (PDPTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PUDO

Q

Current Stock Price for PUDO (PDPTF)?

A

The stock price for PUDO (OTCQB: PDPTF) is $0.65 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 20:30:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PUDO (PDPTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PUDO.

Q

When is PUDO (OTCQB:PDPTF) reporting earnings?

A

PUDO does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PUDO (PDPTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PUDO.

Q

What sector and industry does PUDO (PDPTF) operate in?

A

PUDO is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.