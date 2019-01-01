QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ: PDP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Invesco DWA Momentum ETF's (PDP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP)?

A

The stock price for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ: PDP) is $78.19 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 30, 2020 to stockholders of record on June 22, 2020.

Q

When is Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) reporting earnings?

A

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP) operate in?

A

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.