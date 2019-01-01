QQQ
Range
0.02 - 0.02
Vol / Avg.
745.7K/2.3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.03
Mkt Cap
15M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.02
P/E
6.29
EPS
0
Shares
788.4M
Outstanding
PCT Ltd is a technology licensing company specializing in environmentally safe solutions for global sustainability. The company provides innovative products and technologies for eliminating contamination from water supplies, industrial fluids, hard surfaces, food processing equipment, and medical devices. The company markets new products and technologies for the Healthcare, Agriculture, and Oil & Gas industries. Its products include The Annihilyzer System, Large Volume Systems, Small Volume Systems, The Survivalyte System, and others.

PCT Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PCT (PCTL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PCT (OTCPK: PCTL) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are PCT's (PCTL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PCT.

Q

What is the target price for PCT (PCTL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PCT

Q

Current Stock Price for PCT (PCTL)?

A

The stock price for PCT (OTCPK: PCTL) is $0.019 last updated Today at 8:53:36 PM.

Q

Does PCT (PCTL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PCT.

Q

When is PCT (OTCPK:PCTL) reporting earnings?

A

PCT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PCT (PCTL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PCT.

Q

What sector and industry does PCT (PCTL) operate in?

A

PCT is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.