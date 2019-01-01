QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/2.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 2
Mkt Cap
145.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
2B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Pacific Century Premium Developments Ltd is principally engaged in property and infrastructure businesses. Its segments include All-season recreational activities in Japan, Property investment in Indonesia, Property development in Thailand, Property development in Japan, Property and facilities management in Hong Kong, Property development in Hong Kong, and Other businesses. The company has its geographical presence in Japan, Hong Kong, Mainland China, Thailand and Indonesia, of which major revenue is generated from Japan.

Pacific Century Premium Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pacific Century Premium (PCPDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pacific Century Premium (OTCPK: PCPDF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Pacific Century Premium's (PCPDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pacific Century Premium.

Q

What is the target price for Pacific Century Premium (PCPDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pacific Century Premium

Q

Current Stock Price for Pacific Century Premium (PCPDF)?

A

The stock price for Pacific Century Premium (OTCPK: PCPDF) is $0.0713 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:35:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pacific Century Premium (PCPDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pacific Century Premium.

Q

When is Pacific Century Premium (OTCPK:PCPDF) reporting earnings?

A

Pacific Century Premium does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pacific Century Premium (PCPDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pacific Century Premium.

Q

What sector and industry does Pacific Century Premium (PCPDF) operate in?

A

Pacific Century Premium is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.