QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/44.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.05
Mkt Cap
2.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
79.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Pacific Imperial Mines Inc is a Canadian exploration company. The principal business of the company is the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral properties, as well as exploration of mineral properties once acquired. The company owns an interest in the Eagle Mountain Lithium prospect located in Inyo County, California.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Pacific Imperial Mines Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pacific Imperial Mines (PCIMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pacific Imperial Mines (OTCPK: PCIMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pacific Imperial Mines's (PCIMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pacific Imperial Mines.

Q

What is the target price for Pacific Imperial Mines (PCIMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pacific Imperial Mines

Q

Current Stock Price for Pacific Imperial Mines (PCIMF)?

A

The stock price for Pacific Imperial Mines (OTCPK: PCIMF) is $0.0277 last updated Wed Feb 02 2022 19:08:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pacific Imperial Mines (PCIMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pacific Imperial Mines.

Q

When is Pacific Imperial Mines (OTCPK:PCIMF) reporting earnings?

A

Pacific Imperial Mines does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pacific Imperial Mines (PCIMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pacific Imperial Mines.

Q

What sector and industry does Pacific Imperial Mines (PCIMF) operate in?

A

Pacific Imperial Mines is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.