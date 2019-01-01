ñol

Pacific Basin Shipping
(OTCPK:PCFBY)
10.51
0.02[0.19%]
At close: Jun 1
10.20
-0.3100[-2.95%]
After Hours: 8:51AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low10.37 - 10.51
52 Week High/Low6.68 - 12.53
Open / Close10.37 / 10.51
Float / Outstanding- / 262.7M
Vol / Avg.0.3K / 3K
Mkt Cap2.8B
P/E3.33
50d Avg. Price10.38
Div / Yield1.43/13.66%
Payout Ratio11.43
EPS-
Total Float-

Pacific Basin Shipping (OTC:PCFBY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Pacific Basin Shipping reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Pacific Basin Shipping using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Pacific Basin Shipping Questions & Answers

Q
When is Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCPK:PCFBY) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Pacific Basin Shipping

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCPK:PCFBY)?
A

There are no earnings for Pacific Basin Shipping

Q
What were Pacific Basin Shipping’s (OTCPK:PCFBY) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Pacific Basin Shipping

