QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
High Income Securities
(NYSE:PCF)
7.70
00
At close: Jun 1
7.90
0.2000[2.60%]
After Hours: 6:06AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low7.68 - 7.73
52 Week High/Low7.38 - 10.09
Open / Close7.71 / 7.7
Float / Outstanding15.5M / 17.5M
Vol / Avg.98.3K / 118K
Mkt Cap135M
P/E9.06
50d Avg. Price7.79
Div / Yield0.88/11.38%
Payout Ratio108.35
EPS-
Total Float15.5M

High Income Securities (NYSE:PCF), Dividends

High Income Securities issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash High Income Securities generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

10.9%

Annual Dividend

$0.8760

Last Dividend

May 19

Next Dividend

Jun 17
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

High Income Securities Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next High Income Securities (PCF) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on April 5, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 17, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own High Income Securities (PCF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for High Income Securities ($PCF) will be on June 30, 2022. Investors need to be owners of High Income Securities (PCF) shares by June 21, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next High Income Securities (PCF) dividend?
A

The next dividend for High Income Securities (PCF) will be on June 17, 2022 and will be $0.07

Q
What is the dividend yield for High Income Securities (NYSE:PCF)?
A

The most current yield for High Income Securities (PCF) is 10.94% and is payable next on June 30, 2022

