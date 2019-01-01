PowerCell Sweden AB is a Sweden-based company active in the field of clean energy. It develops, manufactures and produces environment-friendly electrical power systems for stationary, marine, off-road and on-road segments. The company has developed a system of fuel cell platforms that are powered by pure or reformed hydrogen gas and generate electricity and heat without releasing any emissions other than water. Its technology combines high efficiency with a compact format and contributes to increased energy efficiency as well as a significant reduction in emissions of carbon dioxide and harmful particles regardless of application.