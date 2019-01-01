QQQ
Range
13.13 - 14.08
Vol / Avg.
1.1K/0.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
15 - 60
Mkt Cap
684.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
14.08
P/E
-
EPS
-0.18
Shares
52.1M
Outstanding
PowerCell Sweden AB is a Sweden-based company active in the field of clean energy. It develops, manufactures and produces environment-friendly electrical power systems for stationary, marine, off-road and on-road segments. The company has developed a system of fuel cell platforms that are powered by pure or reformed hydrogen gas and generate electricity and heat without releasing any emissions other than water. Its technology combines high efficiency with a compact format and contributes to increased energy efficiency as well as a significant reduction in emissions of carbon dioxide and harmful particles regardless of application.

Analyst Ratings

PowerCell Sweden Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PowerCell Sweden (PCELF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PowerCell Sweden (OTCPK: PCELF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PowerCell Sweden's (PCELF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PowerCell Sweden.

Q

What is the target price for PowerCell Sweden (PCELF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PowerCell Sweden

Q

Current Stock Price for PowerCell Sweden (PCELF)?

A

The stock price for PowerCell Sweden (OTCPK: PCELF) is $13.13 last updated Today at 3:32:58 PM.

Q

Does PowerCell Sweden (PCELF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PowerCell Sweden.

Q

When is PowerCell Sweden (OTCPK:PCELF) reporting earnings?

A

PowerCell Sweden does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PowerCell Sweden (PCELF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PowerCell Sweden.

Q

What sector and industry does PowerCell Sweden (PCELF) operate in?

A

PowerCell Sweden is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.