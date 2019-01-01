QQQ
Paltac Corp is engaged in the wholesale business of cosmetics, daily goods, and general-purpose pharmaceuticals.


Paltac Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Paltac (PCCOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Paltac (OTCPK: PCCOF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Paltac's (PCCOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Paltac.

Q

What is the target price for Paltac (PCCOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Paltac

Q

Current Stock Price for Paltac (PCCOF)?

A

The stock price for Paltac (OTCPK: PCCOF) is $48.1 last updated Thu Oct 31 2019 13:57:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Paltac (PCCOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Paltac.

Q

When is Paltac (OTCPK:PCCOF) reporting earnings?

A

Paltac does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Paltac (PCCOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Paltac.

Q

What sector and industry does Paltac (PCCOF) operate in?

A

Paltac is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.