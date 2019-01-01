QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.2K/0.4K
Div / Yield
1.12/2.92%
52 Wk
34.51 - 42.5
Mkt Cap
83.8M
Payout Ratio
24
Open
-
P/E
9.59
EPS
0.98
Shares
2.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
PB Financial Corp is a financial holding company engaged in ownership of bank. The bank is engaged in commercial and retail banking in Nash, Edgecombe, and Wilson Counties of North Carolina. Its services include personal banking, and business banking.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

PB Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PB Financial (PBNC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PB Financial (OTCQX: PBNC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PB Financial's (PBNC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PB Financial.

Q

What is the target price for PB Financial (PBNC) stock?

A

The latest price target for PB Financial (OTCQX: PBNC) was reported by Raymond James on May 1, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting PBNC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for PB Financial (PBNC)?

A

The stock price for PB Financial (OTCQX: PBNC) is $38.35 last updated Today at 2:37:57 PM.

Q

Does PB Financial (PBNC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 24, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 7, 2022.

Q

When is PB Financial (OTCQX:PBNC) reporting earnings?

A

PB Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PB Financial (PBNC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PB Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does PB Financial (PBNC) operate in?

A

PB Financial is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.