PT Bumi Resources Tbk is an Indonesia-based holding company engaged in coal mining. The company's main business segments are holding company, coal, services, oil and gas, and gold. The Holding Company segment includes the company and other holding companies. The Coal segment is engaged in coal mining activities comprising of exploration and exploitation of coal deposits. The Services segment includes activities of marketing and management services. The oil and gas segment includes activities of oil and gas exploration. The Gold segment includes activities of gold exploration. The majority of revenue is generated from the Coal segment.