Sector: Energy. Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
PT Bumi Resources Tbk is an Indonesia-based holding company engaged in coal mining. The company's main business segments are holding company, coal, services, oil and gas, and gold. The Holding Company segment includes the company and other holding companies. The Coal segment is engaged in coal mining activities comprising of exploration and exploitation of coal deposits. The Services segment includes activities of marketing and management services. The oil and gas segment includes activities of oil and gas exploration. The Gold segment includes activities of gold exploration. The majority of revenue is generated from the Coal segment.

Bumi Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Bumi Resources (PBMRY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bumi Resources (OTCEM: PBMRY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Bumi Resources's (PBMRY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bumi Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Bumi Resources (PBMRY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bumi Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Bumi Resources (PBMRY)?

A

The stock price for Bumi Resources (OTCEM: PBMRY) is $0.78 last updated Tue Nov 30 2021 14:30:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bumi Resources (PBMRY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 23, 2012 to stockholders of record on June 19, 2012.

Q

When is Bumi Resources (OTCEM:PBMRY) reporting earnings?

A

Bumi Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bumi Resources (PBMRY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bumi Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Bumi Resources (PBMRY) operate in?

A

Bumi Resources is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.