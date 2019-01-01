QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.07 - 0.12
Mkt Cap
1.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
17.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Shine Minerals Corp is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resource assets. Its asset includes the Watts Lake Zinc project located in Saskatchewan.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Shine Minerals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Shine Minerals (PAUFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Shine Minerals (OTCPK: PAUFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Shine Minerals's (PAUFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Shine Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Shine Minerals (PAUFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Shine Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Shine Minerals (PAUFF)?

A

The stock price for Shine Minerals (OTCPK: PAUFF) is $0.08461 last updated Fri Dec 03 2021 19:13:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Shine Minerals (PAUFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shine Minerals.

Q

When is Shine Minerals (OTCPK:PAUFF) reporting earnings?

A

Shine Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Shine Minerals (PAUFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Shine Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Shine Minerals (PAUFF) operate in?

A

Shine Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.