Plastic Omnium is a producer and supplier of automotive body parts and fuel systems. The company operates two business segments: Plastic Omnium Industries and Plastic Omnium Modules. The Industries division manufactures and sells automotive body parts, such as bumpers and tailgates, and fuel systems, including clean energy systems, exclusively to carmakers. The Modules division includes front-end modules assembly and logistics. The company owns a controlling stake in HBPO, which develops and distributes complex automotive technological elements. The company operates in Europe, North America, Asia, South America, and Africa, with carmakers as its main clients. Plastic Omnium generates the majority of its revenue in Europe and North America.