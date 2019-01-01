QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
5.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
145M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Plastic Omnium is a producer and supplier of automotive body parts and fuel systems. The company operates two business segments: Plastic Omnium Industries and Plastic Omnium Modules. The Industries division manufactures and sells automotive body parts, such as bumpers and tailgates, and fuel systems, including clean energy systems, exclusively to carmakers. The Modules division includes front-end modules assembly and logistics. The company owns a controlling stake in HBPO, which develops and distributes complex automotive technological elements. The company operates in Europe, North America, Asia, South America, and Africa, with carmakers as its main clients. Plastic Omnium generates the majority of its revenue in Europe and North America.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Plastic Omnium Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Plastic Omnium (PASTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Plastic Omnium (OTCGM: PASTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Plastic Omnium's (PASTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Plastic Omnium.

Q

What is the target price for Plastic Omnium (PASTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Plastic Omnium

Q

Current Stock Price for Plastic Omnium (PASTF)?

A

The stock price for Plastic Omnium (OTCGM: PASTF) is $36.5 last updated Thu Apr 01 2021 19:58:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Plastic Omnium (PASTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Plastic Omnium.

Q

When is Plastic Omnium (OTCGM:PASTF) reporting earnings?

A

Plastic Omnium does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Plastic Omnium (PASTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Plastic Omnium.

Q

What sector and industry does Plastic Omnium (PASTF) operate in?

A

Plastic Omnium is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.