Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1K
Div / Yield
0.02/9.86%
52 Wk
0.16 - 0.16
Mkt Cap
5.1B
Payout Ratio
32.15
Open
-
P/E
11.22
EPS
0.01
Shares
32B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
PT Adaro Energy Tbk is an Indonesia-based energy group that focuses on integrated coal mining. The company's primary location is at Tabalong district in South Kalimantan, where its subsidiary PT Adaro Indonesia operates the largest single-site coal mine in the southern hemisphere. The company primarily produces thermal coal, which is marketed under the brand name Envirocoal. The company's main customers are blue chip power utilities, and roughly three quarters of its coal is produced for foreign customers, with the remainder in Indonesia. In addition to the core mining business, the company also engages in barging, shiploading, dredging, port services, marketing and power generation. Its segment comprises coal mining and trading, mining services, logistics and others.

Analyst Ratings

Adaro Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Adaro Energy (PADEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Adaro Energy (OTCPK: PADEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Adaro Energy's (PADEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Adaro Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Adaro Energy (PADEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Adaro Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Adaro Energy (PADEF)?

A

The stock price for Adaro Energy (OTCPK: PADEF) is $0.16 last updated Wed Dec 29 2021 19:56:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Adaro Energy (PADEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Adaro Energy.

Q

When is Adaro Energy (OTCPK:PADEF) reporting earnings?

A

Adaro Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Adaro Energy (PADEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Adaro Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Adaro Energy (PADEF) operate in?

A

Adaro Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.