Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
29.15 - 29.15
Mkt Cap
5.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.04
Shares
189.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

OVH Groupe Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy OVH Groupe (OVHFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of OVH Groupe (OTCGM: OVHFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are OVH Groupe's (OVHFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for OVH Groupe.

Q

What is the target price for OVH Groupe (OVHFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for OVH Groupe

Q

Current Stock Price for OVH Groupe (OVHFF)?

A

The stock price for OVH Groupe (OTCGM: OVHFF) is $29.15 last updated Wed Jan 12 2022 20:17:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does OVH Groupe (OVHFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for OVH Groupe.

Q

When is OVH Groupe (OTCGM:OVHFF) reporting earnings?

A

OVH Groupe does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is OVH Groupe (OVHFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for OVH Groupe.

Q

What sector and industry does OVH Groupe (OVHFF) operate in?

A

OVH Groupe is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.