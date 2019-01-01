Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ontrak beat estimated earnings by 6.94%, reporting an EPS of $-0.67 versus an estimate of $-0.72.
Revenue was down $23.46 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 14.96% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ontrak's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.65
|-0.65
|-0.47
|-0.34
|EPS Actual
|-0.59
|-0.35
|-0.12
|-0.17
|Revenue Estimate
|12.76M
|15.89M
|20.82M
|25.70M
|Revenue Actual
|10.33M
|18.59M
|26.48M
|28.72M
