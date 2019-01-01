Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ontrak beat estimated earnings by 6.94%, reporting an EPS of $-0.67 versus an estimate of $-0.72.

Revenue was down $23.46 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 14.96% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ontrak's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.65 -0.65 -0.47 -0.34 EPS Actual -0.59 -0.35 -0.12 -0.17 Revenue Estimate 12.76M 15.89M 20.82M 25.70M Revenue Actual 10.33M 18.59M 26.48M 28.72M

