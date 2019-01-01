ñol

ORYX INTERNATIONAL GROWTH by Oryx International Growth Fund
(OTCPK:ORYYF)
24.90
00
At close: Jul 16

ORYX INTERNATIONAL GROWTH by Oryx International Growth Fund (OTC:ORYYF), Dividends

ORYX INTERNATIONAL GROWTH by Oryx International Growth Fund issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash ORYX INTERNATIONAL GROWTH by Oryx International Growth Fund generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

ORYX INTERNATIONAL GROWTH by Oryx International Growth Fund Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next ORYX INTERNATIONAL GROWTH by Oryx International Growth Fund (ORYYF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ORYX INTERNATIONAL GROWTH by Oryx International Growth Fund.

Q
What date did I need to own ORYX INTERNATIONAL GROWTH by Oryx International Growth Fund (ORYYF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ORYX INTERNATIONAL GROWTH by Oryx International Growth Fund.

Q
How much per share is the next ORYX INTERNATIONAL GROWTH by Oryx International Growth Fund (ORYYF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ORYX INTERNATIONAL GROWTH by Oryx International Growth Fund.

Q
What is the dividend yield for ORYX INTERNATIONAL GROWTH by Oryx International Growth Fund (OTCPK:ORYYF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ORYX INTERNATIONAL GROWTH by Oryx International Growth Fund.

