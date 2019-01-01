QQQ
Range
0.35 - 0.37
Vol / Avg.
179.3K/45.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.18 - 0.39
Mkt Cap
49.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.37
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
136.6M
Outstanding
Orvana Minerals Corp is a Canadian mining and exploration company that is involved in the evaluation, development, and mining of precious and base metal deposits. It operates in three segments: Orovalle, which is the key revenue generator; EMIPA, and Corporate. It owns and operates the underground gold, copper, and silver El Valle Mine and Carles Mine in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt in northern Spain. It also owns an interest in The Don Mario District. The company primarily operates in the gold and copper mining industry and its products are gold dore and gold & copper concentrates.

Analyst Ratings

Orvana Minerals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Orvana Minerals (ORVMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Orvana Minerals (OTCPK: ORVMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Orvana Minerals's (ORVMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Orvana Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Orvana Minerals (ORVMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Orvana Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Orvana Minerals (ORVMF)?

A

The stock price for Orvana Minerals (OTCPK: ORVMF) is $0.362 last updated Today at 7:21:24 PM.

Q

Does Orvana Minerals (ORVMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Orvana Minerals.

Q

When is Orvana Minerals (OTCPK:ORVMF) reporting earnings?

A

Orvana Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Orvana Minerals (ORVMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Orvana Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Orvana Minerals (ORVMF) operate in?

A

Orvana Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.