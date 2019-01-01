QQQ
Range
1.4 - 1.53
Vol / Avg.
109.6K/119.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.41 - 3.02
Mkt Cap
279.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.53
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
193.3M
Outstanding
Oroco Resource Corp is an exploration-stage mineral company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico with a primary focus on its Xochipala property in Guerrero State, Mexico. Its exploration and evaluation assets consist of the Santo Tomas properties in Sinaloa State and Xochipala & Salvador properties in Guerrero State, Mexico.

Analyst Ratings

Oroco Resource Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Oroco Resource (ORRCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Oroco Resource (OTCQB: ORRCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Oroco Resource's (ORRCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Oroco Resource.

Q

What is the target price for Oroco Resource (ORRCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Oroco Resource

Q

Current Stock Price for Oroco Resource (ORRCF)?

A

The stock price for Oroco Resource (OTCQB: ORRCF) is $1.445 last updated Today at 8:54:40 PM.

Q

Does Oroco Resource (ORRCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oroco Resource.

Q

When is Oroco Resource (OTCQB:ORRCF) reporting earnings?

A

Oroco Resource does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Oroco Resource (ORRCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Oroco Resource.

Q

What sector and industry does Oroco Resource (ORRCF) operate in?

A

Oroco Resource is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.