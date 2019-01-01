ñol

Orient Overseas (Intl)
(OTCPK:OROVY)
168.75
00
At close: Jun 2
162.20
-6.5500[-3.88%]
After Hours: 8:00AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low71.25 - 171.95
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 132.1M
Vol / Avg.0.2K / 1.3K
Mkt Cap22.3B
P/E3.05
50d Avg. Price140.95
Div / Yield38.52/22.83%
Payout Ratio52.29
EPS-
Total Float-

Orient Overseas (Intl) (OTC:OROVY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Orient Overseas (Intl) reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Orient Overseas (Intl) using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Orient Overseas (Intl) Questions & Answers

Q
When is Orient Overseas (Intl) (OTCPK:OROVY) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Orient Overseas (Intl)

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Orient Overseas (Intl) (OTCPK:OROVY)?
A

There are no earnings for Orient Overseas (Intl)

Q
What were Orient Overseas (Intl)’s (OTCPK:OROVY) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Orient Overseas (Intl)

