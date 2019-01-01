QQQ
Orion Oyj is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company primarily focuses on treatments for central nervous system disorders, oncology, and respiratory diseases. Orion's customers include specialists and general practitioners, veterinarians, pharmacies, hospitals, and laboratories. Orion mainly serves Finland but also has a presence in other European countries and North America.

Orion Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Orion (ORINF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Orion (OTCPK: ORINF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Orion's (ORINF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Orion.

Q

What is the target price for Orion (ORINF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Orion

Q

Current Stock Price for Orion (ORINF)?

A

The stock price for Orion (OTCPK: ORINF) is $40.2946 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 16:43:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Orion (ORINF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Orion.

Q

When is Orion (OTCPK:ORINF) reporting earnings?

A

Orion does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Orion (ORINF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Orion.

Q

What sector and industry does Orion (ORINF) operate in?

A

Orion is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.