Olympique Lyonnais Groupe is a holding company. It is engaged in sporting events, entertainment and media sector in France. This company has a club which owns private and modern stadium connected to it. Olympique earns its revenue through various resources which include ticketing, sponsoring and advertising, media and marketing rights, brand-related revenue and player trading. It sells a various range of products such as watches, goodies, car accessories and others. Nearly large parts of its revenue are generated through the ticketing. Other revenue gets generated through the sale of merchandising products, use of licenses and infrastructure, as well as signing fees.