Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.29 - 2.85
Mkt Cap
129.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
56.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Olympique Lyonnais Groupe is a holding company. It is engaged in sporting events, entertainment and media sector in France. This company has a club which owns private and modern stadium connected to it. Olympique earns its revenue through various resources which include ticketing, sponsoring and advertising, media and marketing rights, brand-related revenue and player trading. It sells a various range of products such as watches, goodies, car accessories and others. Nearly large parts of its revenue are generated through the ticketing. Other revenue gets generated through the sale of merchandising products, use of licenses and infrastructure, as well as signing fees.

Olympique Lyonnais Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Olympique Lyonnais (OQLGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Olympique Lyonnais (OTCGM: OQLGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Olympique Lyonnais's (OQLGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Olympique Lyonnais.

Q

What is the target price for Olympique Lyonnais (OQLGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Olympique Lyonnais

Q

Current Stock Price for Olympique Lyonnais (OQLGF)?

A

The stock price for Olympique Lyonnais (OTCGM: OQLGF) is $2.29 last updated Thu Jan 13 2022 19:19:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Olympique Lyonnais (OQLGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Olympique Lyonnais.

Q

When is Olympique Lyonnais (OTCGM:OQLGF) reporting earnings?

A

Olympique Lyonnais does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Olympique Lyonnais (OQLGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Olympique Lyonnais.

Q

What sector and industry does Olympique Lyonnais (OQLGF) operate in?

A

Olympique Lyonnais is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.