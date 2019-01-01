QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Aerospace & Defense
OPT Sciences Corp through its operating subsidiary O & S Research, manufactures precision optical components for the Aerospace Industry. It provides anti-glare optical coatings, panels for liquid crystal displays ("LCD"), LCD glass heaters, and electromagnetic interference shielding glass. In addition, it also offers glass cutting, grinding, and painting services. Geographically, the activities are performed in the United States and it derives revenue from product sales when products are shipped to customers.

OPT Sciences Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy OPT Sciences (OPST) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of OPT Sciences (OTCEM: OPST) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are OPT Sciences's (OPST) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for OPT Sciences.

Q

What is the target price for OPT Sciences (OPST) stock?

A

There is no analysis for OPT Sciences

Q

Current Stock Price for OPT Sciences (OPST)?

A

The stock price for OPT Sciences (OTCEM: OPST) is $17.3 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 17:42:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does OPT Sciences (OPST) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.65 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 21, 2012 to stockholders of record on December 6, 2012.

Q

When is OPT Sciences (OTCEM:OPST) reporting earnings?

A

OPT Sciences does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is OPT Sciences (OPST) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for OPT Sciences.

Q

What sector and industry does OPT Sciences (OPST) operate in?

A

OPT Sciences is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.